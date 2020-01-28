Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Puma Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,760. The stock has a market cap of $313.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.64. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

