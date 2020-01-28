Ruff (RUFF) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.03419473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00198963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00124790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.