Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 368,237.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,591,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588,444 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 21.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,363,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,971 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $75,557,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after acquiring an additional 688,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 67.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,063,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 428,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.54. 11,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

