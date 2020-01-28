Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 195,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

SAFT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,664. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.53. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $215.27 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAFT shares. ValuEngine lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

