Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys 6,666 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 496,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 73,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of PCY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.66. 127,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,724. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.1196 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

