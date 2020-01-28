Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Cuts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,733. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.57 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.61.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.