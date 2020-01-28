Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after acquiring an additional 339,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.14. 2,084,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,735. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.