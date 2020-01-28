Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 5,910 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. 1,114,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

