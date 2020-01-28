Sageworth Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,728,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 28.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $263,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.88. 42,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,494. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

