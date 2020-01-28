Sageworth Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

