Sageworth Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,850,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.