Sageworth Trust Co Purchases Shares of 40,000 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Select Medical comprises about 0.1% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4,746.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,588 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 357,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,711,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 95.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. 88,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,439.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 78,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,561,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,235,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,845 shares of company stock worth $6,075,282 in the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

