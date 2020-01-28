Sageworth Trust Co Sells 1,059 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.36. 738,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.59. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $280.56. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

