Sageworth Trust Co Sells 198,432 Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its position in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,432 shares during the period. TCG BDC accounts for about 0.9% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned approximately 1.09% of TCG BDC worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,022,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 341,430 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 317,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 250,510 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 88,780 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 468.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCG BDC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,113. The stock has a market cap of $832.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. TCG BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. TCG BDC’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.55%.

CGBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

