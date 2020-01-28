salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after buying an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,105,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $609,486,000 after acquiring an additional 483,651 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,865,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,373,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $97,321.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,710,589.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,805,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 433,514 shares of company stock valued at $71,953,848 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.82. 1,182,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.55, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

