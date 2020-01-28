Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 35,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 51,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,030 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after acquiring an additional 596,573 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $869.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 159.12%. The business had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

