Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.66. 528,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,389.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $274,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

