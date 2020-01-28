Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.66. 528,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,389.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $274,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
See Also: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.