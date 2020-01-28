Savaria Co. (SIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of SIS stock traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.58. The company had a trading volume of 129,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,918. The firm has a market cap of $679.65 million and a P/E ratio of 28.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$10.55 and a twelve month high of C$15.45.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$96.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.6104411 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.45, for a total value of C$158,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,249,925. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.48, for a total value of C$26,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,794,525. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $570,400.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Savaria from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

