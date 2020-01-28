SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Update

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. ValuEngine cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.
Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,904. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.45. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $175.17 and a 1-year high of $270.42.
In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
