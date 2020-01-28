SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Update

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. ValuEngine cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,904. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.45. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $175.17 and a 1-year high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

