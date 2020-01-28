Scala Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Scala has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Scala has a market capitalization of $611,758.00 and $2,277.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.35 or 0.03181688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala's total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Scala's official Twitter account is @ScalaHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

