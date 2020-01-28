Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,190 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 4.0% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $23,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 226,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 265,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 144,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,815. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.