Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,620,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

