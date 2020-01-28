Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Marquette Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. 305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,088. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

