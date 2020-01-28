Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Increased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.35. 136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,888. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $53.28 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76.

