Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 132,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $79.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

