Seaport Global Securities Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

NYSE AXTA opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

