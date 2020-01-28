Security National Trust Co. Acquires 400 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.27. 110,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

