Security National Trust Co. Has $151,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.58. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.