Security National Trust Co. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.88. 68,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

