Security National Trust Co. Purchases 1,045 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 32,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 31.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after buying an additional 243,401 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,952,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.55. 499,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $237.27 and a fifty-two week high of $355.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.80. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

