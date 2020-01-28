Security National Trust Co. Purchases 251 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 486.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 154.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,805,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,514 shares of company stock worth $71,953,848. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day moving average of $157.77. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.55, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.