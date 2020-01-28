Security National Trust Co. Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.83. 704,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.