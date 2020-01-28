Security National Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

CB stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.62. 270,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $162.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day moving average of $154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

