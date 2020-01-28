Security National Trust Co. Sells 550 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,386,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 8.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 518,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,647,000 after buying an additional 40,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $15,301,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in United Bankshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Bankshares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.87. 7,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,781. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBSI. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

