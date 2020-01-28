Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $1,156,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,020.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $552,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,439.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,845 shares of company stock worth $6,075,282 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.