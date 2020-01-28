Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.27

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.27 and traded as high as $40.03. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 362 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $368.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 0.88%.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 53,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

