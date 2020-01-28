Sentinel Chain (SENC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $314,393.00 and $2.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Gate.io and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

