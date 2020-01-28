Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 1,402,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,241,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

SESN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The company has a market cap of $89.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

