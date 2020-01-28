Sessia Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Sessia has a market cap of $1.08 million and $5.57 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.83 or 0.05508530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026315 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033072 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,927,258 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

