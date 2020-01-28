Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Up 7.4%

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $4.71, 506,492 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 500% from the average session volume of 84,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several research firms have commented on SMED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a P/E ratio of 94.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

