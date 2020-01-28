Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Position Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,456,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $588.39. 33,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,880. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $389.01 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.71.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

