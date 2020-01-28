Shift Hits Market Cap of $287,934.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. Shift has a market capitalization of $287,934.00 and approximately $1,532.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,706,168 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

