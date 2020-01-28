Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. A.G. Barr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 575 ($7.56).

Get A.G. Barr alerts:

BAG traded up GBX 83 ($1.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 627 ($8.25). The company had a trading volume of 428,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,873. The company has a market capitalization of $704.66 million and a PE ratio of 22.16. A.G. Barr has a one year low of GBX 508 ($6.68) and a one year high of GBX 980 ($12.89). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 564.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 602.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.