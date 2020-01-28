Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Grows By 34.9%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMBC opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.45. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 19,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

