Short Interest in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Declines By 29.8%

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE ANH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 36,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.51. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 47.74, a quick ratio of 47.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of ($14.23) million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Robert Craig Davis bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,763 shares of company stock valued at $72,329 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,088,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,235,000 after purchasing an additional 126,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 121,892 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the third quarter worth $2,635,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.