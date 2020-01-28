Short Interest in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Drops By 16.2%

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

APEX opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Apex Global Brands has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

