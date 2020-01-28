Short Interest in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Declines By 11.6%

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

ARW traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,030. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.20, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,015,791.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,453.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,303,000 after buying an additional 159,524 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,063,000 after purchasing an additional 331,855 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 596,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 112,489 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

