Short Interest in CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Drops By 92.1%

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 95,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 455,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CTI Industries stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,614. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.36. CTI Industries has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter. CTI Industries had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 178.50%.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

