Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Drops By 59.6%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded GigaMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. 25,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,306. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.04% of GigaMedia worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

