Short Interest in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Declines By 63.2%

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of IROQ stock remained flat at $$23.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 973. IF Bancorp has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of IF Bancorp worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut IF Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

